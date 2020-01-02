VIDEO: Deputies look for suspected credit card thieves

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County deputies are asking for help identifying two suspected credit card thieves. Investigators say the pair broke into a vehicle parked at a Mexican restaurant in Semmes and stole the credit cards. Deputies say they immediately went across the street and used the cards at Walmart.

Surveillance video released on the Team Sheriff Facebook page shows the two men walking into Walmart. One of them was using crutches and can later be seen using a motorized cart inside the store.

Deputies say the two purchased several items from the store using the stolen cards. The video shows them driving away in a dark colored sedan.

If you recognize either of them men, you’re asked to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at (251)574-8633.

