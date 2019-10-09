Video chat with doctors with new Providence online care

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Providence Health System has a new online care program with Ascension allowing ‘access to care, anytime anywhere’ using a smart phone or laptop.

The program lets you use a device you have to video chat one-on-one with a healthcare provider. Online doctors can treat conditions such as sinus or upper respiratory infections, allergic reactions, the cold/flu, and more.

“Ascension Online Care is our first Ascension-branded consumer access product, and our marketing campaign is designed to build broad awareness among those who need greater access to care from home, at a lower cost, or simply at a more convenient time.” Nick Ragone, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Ascension

The program costs $49 per video chat and does not require insurance. For more information about the online care, click here.

