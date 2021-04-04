VIDEO: Car fire on I-10 westbound near Grand Bay

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — A car was caught on camera engulfd in flames on I-10 westbound near Grand Bay.
The ALGO website is showing slight traffic delays in that area.
At this time there is no information as to how the car caught fire.
