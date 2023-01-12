MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A RV was engulfed in flames on I-10 westbound between I-65 and Rangeline Road Thursday morning. The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department reported no injuries and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

News 5 has video of the scene through ALGO cams. A white RV was stopped on the interstate. The video shows cars slowly making their way around the RV at a safe distance.

A News 5 viewer shared videos of a massive cloud of dark smoke and the RV completely covered in flames as they drove by on the interstate.

MFRD said drivers are still experiencing backups as fire crews continue to clean up.