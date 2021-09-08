Victory Health ready to help Hurricane Ida evacuees with healthcare needs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been a week and a half since Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast, and many who evacuated before and after the storm are still away from their homes. A Mobile health clinic is stepping in to help them.

Victory Health says they are ready to help with any evacuee’s health care needs.

Victory Health is a non-profit medical practice that serves adults without health insurance, who have some sort of income.

Whenever there is a significant storm and there are evacuees in Mobile, they open up their clinic to those evacuees. Victory Health says they are always willing to help because evacuees may be away from home for a long time, run out of medications, need to see a doctor, or even speak with a counselor about everything they’ve been through.

“Awareness is one of our biggest needs, so raising awareness, especially in this moment, you are taking care of an evacuee family and you find they have a need, definitely send them our way,” said Kim Garrett, the Director of Victory Health.

You can learn more about Victory Health here, or by calling 251-445-0036.