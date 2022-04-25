MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department victim advocates are hosting the Victims of Crime Awareness walk, which is scheduled for Friday, April 29.

MPD victims advocates said every April they raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. This will be the second year Mobile Police Department Victim Services Unit will host the Victims of Crime Awareness Walk.

The walk will start at 11 a.m. at the police headquarter on Government Blvd. and end at Public Safety Memorial Park on Airport Blvd. Those participating in the walk should gather at 10:30 a.m.

Speakers at the event include: