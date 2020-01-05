Victim’s mother wants 2015 cold case to get another look

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile mother says she hopes her son’s murder will get another look. Dominique Overstreet was shot and killed in Mobile’s Crighton Community nearly five years ago.

Dominique Overstreet was 28 when he died and spent his final moments in late March 2015 along Martin Street in Mobile, where he was found shot to death.

“Not getting any answers, you hear rumors, make phone calls but you never get any answers,” said the victim’s mother Michelle. His mother told us her youngest son was a hard worker, electrician and loved his family.

“Outgoing, loving tender-hearted young man, he enjoyed making other people happy,” said Michelle Overstreet. Dominique Overstreet’s mother hopes someone will give this case another look.

“To me, it’s almost like it just flew by and there wasn’t much interest after the initial announcement of his murder,” said Michelle Overstreet. She argues every parent deserves the closure that comes when a case is closed. She prays that day will come soon.

