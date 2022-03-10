MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of a 15-year-old McGill Toolen student killed at the Grand Hall in 2018 says she is relieved after a conviction from the jury this week.

Jamarkus Holifield, the man accused of killing Anesa Baker during that shooting, was found guilty of reckless manslaughter this week.

Anesa’s mother says they are at ease they finally have come to an end of the nearly four-year-long journey to bringing her justice.

It’s been an emotional week for her family.

“Just happy that we received justice for her,” said Valeria Baker, Anesa’s mom.

The relief, after a jury found Jamarkus Holifield found guilty of reckless manslaughter in her death.

The shooting happened during a concert at the Grand Hall on Easter Sunday 2018. Anesa was attending the concert when she was hit by a bullet. she died 10 days after the shooting.

“This is something you can’t get over, as I said before. You just have to hold on to the memories that we share with Anesa. I just pray that while he is in jail that he gets himself together to ask Him for forgiveness,” said Valeria Baker.

The jury deliberated for nearly three hours whether to find him guilty of murder, before ultimately finding Holifield guilty of the lesser included offense of reckless manslaughter.

Anesa’s family is happy with a guilty verdict.

“It will be up to the judge to see and say how many years he will serve time, just as long as he’s not on the streets anymore. I feel like he doesn’t care anything about life, the life of others,” said Valeria.

Anesa’s mom says she is also thinking about Holifield’s mother after the guilty verdict.

“My thoughts are just with his mom and his family for sure, which most people wouldn’t consider them. But it’s a loss to both of us,” said Valeria.

When asked about Jamarkus, she responded, “I forgive him, but I won’t forever forget about what’s he’s done.”

Holifield is expected to be sentenced on April 5th. He faces anywhere from 10-20 years for reckless manslaughter.