Victim thrown out of car and dies of head injury a month later

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The victim who was thrown from a car has died from her head injury a month after the event.

Gabrielle Young, 27, succumbed to her injury on Saturday, Sept. 11 says Mobile Police say.

Police responded to one down on Aug. 11 at 9:13 PM. On arrival, they found Young in the roadway of Swedetown Road and Nan Gray Davis Road.

Through the initial investigation police say witnesses saw Young was possibly thrown from the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.