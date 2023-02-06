MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials said they arrested a woman after she stabbed a person, leaving them with a life-threatening injury.

According to officials, officers were called to the 7000 block of Whitefall Drive, near Old Pascagoula Road, for reports of a stabbing. Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim with a stab wound. That person was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Officers were told that the woman also tried to fight a witness, which is when the witness hit the woman with a lamp vase. Erin Hendershott, 32, was identified as the subject and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Hendershott was then taken to Mobile Metro Jail.

The incident happened on Saturday, Feb. 4 just after 9 a.m.