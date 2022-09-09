MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter and victim in the Thursday night shooting at a Popeyes in Semmes.
Ceria Jenkins, 30, was shot two times in the leg at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Popeyes in Semmes at 7861 Moffett Rd.
MCSO said the shooter is 31-year-old Alicia Wright, Jenkins’ ex-girlfriend. Wright was taken into custody Thursday night. Jenkins suffered “non-life-threatening” injuries according to Mobile County Sheriff Office Captain Paul Burch.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.