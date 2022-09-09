The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter and victim in the Thursday night shooting at a Popeyes in Semmes.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter and victim in the Thursday night shooting at a Popeyes in Semmes.

Ceria Jenkins, 30, was shot two times in the leg at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Popeyes in Semmes at 7861 Moffett Rd.

MCSO said the shooter is 31-year-old Alicia Wright, Jenkins’ ex-girlfriend. Wright was taken into custody Thursday night. Jenkins suffered “non-life-threatening” injuries according to Mobile County Sheriff Office Captain Paul Burch.