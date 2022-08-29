MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28.

Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one person being shot.

Officials said this homicide is still actively being investigated and no other information is available at this time.

WKRG News 5 was on the scene and talked to Pastor Frederick Thompson Sr. who said, “It’s a sad day once again in the City of Mobile because a life is, once again, being taken in the streets.”

We will update this story when more information is available.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.