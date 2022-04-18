MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man who was shot and killed on Cloverdale Drive on April 15 has been identified, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Christopher Brunson, 49, was found Friday, April 15, outside of his home with a gunshot wound. Brunson was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. He later died from his injuries.

Mobile Police have not said if there is a person of interest or suspect in the case. The shooting happened around noon at the 900 block of Cloverdale Drive near Government Boulevard.

If you have any information regarding the case, please call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.