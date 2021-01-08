Victim loses $29k over gift card scam; Mobile Police issues warning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say someone lost $29k over a gift card scam and want to ensure no others fall for the scheme.

Surprisingly, some people are still falling for gift card scams. Scammers use gift cards to steal your money. One victim has lost $29,000. Anyone who requires a gift card in order to make a transaction should not be trusted. No LEGITIMATE business or government agency wants a gift card. However, if you are a victim of this kind of crime and it has happened over the phone or through the internet, report it to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov. If the scammers mailed something and you have an address then a police report can be made. IC3.gov is monitored by the FBI, who gathers info based on what is entered. The FBI has made arrests in the past and been able to link victims and the scammers through submitted information.

MPD