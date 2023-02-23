WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released more details Thursday in reference to the deadly Tuesday shooting in Wilmer involving brothers, according to a release. On Wednesday, MCSO identified 54-year-old Thomas Leroy Scroggins as the man killed.

Deputies said they were called to Findley Court East at around 6:15 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and found Scroggins lying outside in the front yard, with a gunshot wound on the left side of his chest and unresponsive.

William Scroggins, 57, was determined to be the shooter and was “detained on scene without incident.”

Deputies said the brothers had a “long history” of calls with MCSO. Deputies said most of the calls were made from William who would tell deputies Thomas threatened to hurt he and his wife.

According to the release, Thomas came to William’s property “without permission” and threatened Williams and his wife again on the night of the shooting.

William told Thomas to leave. A fight ensued and that is when William pulled out his gun and shot Thomas, according to MCSO.

“Because of the previous calls that MCSO has responded to in the past, and witnesses who confirmed the violent behavior and threats made by Thomas, this case will be presented to the Grand Jury and no arrest has been made at this time,” reads the release.