MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - When meteorologists think of severe weather, we think tornadoes, wind and hail. When water companies such as MAWSS think of severe weather, their minds go to heavy rainfall since that is what affects their water and sewage systems.

To keep tabs on how much rain is falling and at what rate, MAWSS has 20 rain gauges spread across the Mobile area to measure rainfall. This is in addition to flow and level monitors on the pipes themselves that alert them if the pipe is over capacity.