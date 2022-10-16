MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend marks one month since the owner of a Mobile convenience store was seriously wounded in a robbery. Grover Stewart’s family said he continues to remain upbeat despite a life-changing injury.

Friends said Grover Stewart has been a pillar of the community, working for the people around him and now others are stepping up in this time of need. His sister, Ann Williams, said his brother is continuing medical treatment in Birmingham after the shooting left him paralyzed from the waist down.

“He’s in good spirits he’s trying very very hard to stay positive and he’s working very hard to be independent,” said Williams.

She said she’s also grateful to the many people in the community who’ve poured out their support to help after this terrible tragedy.

“We appreciate the love and the support, it’s just incredible it’s incredible, wonderful to have so many people concerned about my brother and his family,” said Willams.

People have shown support through donations to a GoFundMe page that’s raised more than $4,000 in a month.

Grover Stewart was shot on September 15th at his store Mother’s Finest. Other family members like his sister have stepped up to work extra shifts to keep the store going, they describe Stewart as someone who helped his community and now needs that love right back.

“He helped the community, everyone is concerned about his well-being, he’s positive, he’s uplifted and he’s trying very hard,” said Williams.

Between the physical pain connected to the injury and rehabilitation, it’s a tough battle.

Mobile Police arrested 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and an unnamed 16-year-old following the shooting. Bradley’s charges were upgraded to attempted murder two weeks after the shooting.