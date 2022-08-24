MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two people who “demanded money” and hit a victim with a gun at Bienville Square Tuesday, according to a release from the MPD.

According to the release, two “unknown males” approached the victim demanding money at around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 150 Dauphin St., Bienville Square.

One of the suspects hit the victim with a gun multiple times. The victim “sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene.”

The subjects fled the area on foot. This is an ongoing investigation.