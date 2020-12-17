Veterans Recovery Resources breaks ground on $6.5 million dollar residential, detox facility

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Veterans Recovery Resources broke ground on a new $6.5 million dollar residential detox facility.

The historic 18,000 square foot Raphael Semmes School on Springhill Avenue is being renovated to house the facility.

The project will take two years to complete.

The new facility will be used to treat substance abuse disorders in local veterans and help them through recovery.

Currently, there is no inpatient detox facility in Mobile. Veterans Recovery Resources says they typically have to refer veterans to Biloxi or Birmingham for residential treatment services but with the completion of this project, they will be able to get help get veterans the services they need right away.

“You know a lot of times, especially for our homeless veterans, if they can’t get into treatment they are right back on the street and that’s not good. And so with this care we can get them off the street and we can start doing some peer support and get them some support prior to them getting treatment,” says John Kilpatrick, the Executive Director of Veterans Recovery Resources.

The city donated $200,000 to the project.

Veterans Recovery Resources says they need $2.1 million more dollars to complete the renovations.

Click here to donate.

