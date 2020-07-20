Veterans group raising money through nonprofit to save Oaklawn Cemetery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A veterans group is trying to raise money to help revitalize a cemetery in the northern part of the city of Mobile. Volunteers at Oaklawn Cemetery have now started a non-profit group to raise money and fight blight. Some spots have been overgrown, others revitalized, but no matter where you go at Oaklawn, the mission remains the same.

“I’d like to see the whole cemetery cleaned with a flag on every veteran’s headstone,” said President of the Veterans Memorial Recovery Team Bill Atkeison. Veterans and volunteers have been intermittently cleaning the cemetery for the last three years. This spring the non-profit Veterans Memorial Recovery Team was formed to raise money to help with groundskeeping and documentation.

“There’s a lot of veterans buried out there, we’re about halfway through the cemetery and we’ve already documented 789 military graves,” said Atkeison. Over the years volunteers have made considerable progress on a project that slowed this season.

“It was looking pretty good until the pandemic, then people stopped coming out and a lot has grown up again,” said Atkeison. They hope new organization can help in their revitalization.

“We’re veterans, we fought for the country we fought for our way of life, and the veterans who’ve gone on need to be honored said Atkeison. Oaklawn was added to the Alabama Historical Commission’s list of “places in peril” last year, this work is trying to preserve it.

You can find a link to their PayPal here.

