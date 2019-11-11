Veterans Day sunrise observance at Battleship

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Veterans Day starts early in Mobile. People gather this morning for a sunrise service at Battleship Memorial Park. People will gather at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial for this yearly tradition.

This observance will be led by well-known veteran and veteran’s advocate, Dr. Barry Booth. The ceremony includes lowering the flag to half-staff along with tributes to each branch of the military. It will start around sunrise before 7 this morning.

Now hear this! Join us for the Alabama Bicentennial Veterans Day Celebration this Monday, November 11. It is a free…

Posted by USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park on Friday, November 8, 2019

