Veterans Day sunrise observance at Battleship

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Veterans Day starts early in Mobile. People gather this morning for a sunrise service at Battleship Memorial Park. People will gather at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial for this yearly tradition.
This observance will be led by well-known veteran and veteran’s advocate, Dr. Barry Booth. The ceremony includes lowering the flag to half-staff along with tributes to each branch of the military. It will start around sunrise before 7 this morning.
For more information on some of the many events happening today you can check our website.
LATEST STORIES: