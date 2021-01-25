Veteran’s Closet seeks to help veterans and families in need in region

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A new non-profit group in Prichard aims to help veterans in need. Chad Petri has more on how military veterans founded this charity. The Veteran’s Closet sits on a busy section of St. Stephen’s Road in Prichard.

“To see a change in the community, less veterans in need,” said President of Veteran’s Closet Lena Payton-Webb. Lena Payton-Webb founded the charity. She and her husband are both military veterans. The cause of helping veterans after the service is important to both of them.

“They’re forgotten, sometimes that’s what it feels like to me and sometimes they’re too proud to ask for a handout,” said veteran Michael Webb. They started their work in mid-2020 and officially had their grand opening in the new year.

“They don’t know how to get certain things like housing, some don’t know what services they’re entitled to, sometimes it’s getting to the next paycheck or a load of groceries to get by,” said Lena Payton-Webb. “There are a ton of us who have those physical and emotional scars and a lot of time we don’t know where to go.” From services to connect veterans to housing or rental assistance, to clothing help and food donations, they’re trying to bridge the gap so fewer veterans get lost in the cracks.

Some services are offered via appointment. For more information, you can find contact information for the Veteran’s Closet at their website linked here and their phone number is 888.213.850.