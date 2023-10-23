MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration will be at the Mobile VA Clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 24, for on-site Veteran Disability Claims.

The representatives will be helping veterans who have questions about benefits and will provide assistance with claims.

“If any veteran has ever been denied benefits, this [is] the first time they can speak to someone face to face and get options and answers,” Veteran Liaison Jason Boatwright said in an email.

The Mobile VA Clinic is located at 4444 Demetropolis Road, Mobile, Alabama. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

