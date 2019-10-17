Veteran protests pain outside Mobile Veterans Administration

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the group, ‘Don’t Punish Pain’, held signs outside the Veterans Administration in Mobile Wednesday. Their message, as the government fights the opioid crisis, a lot of people in pain are suffering.

“Not everybody is a junkie. You know people need these drugs to have to leave their house to live their life and if you take that from them, what do they have left,” said David Bonner, who served eight years in the U.S. Army as a military police officer.

“I suffer from Crohn’s disease. I’m a diabetic, and I’ve got some major back issues and when I lost my pain meds through the VA…I’m not ashamed to admit that you know the mind goes into dark places..and I actually contemplated suicide like many other of my veteran brothers have done and have actually followed through.”

Government officials say 60-thousand military veterans took their own lives over the last ten years. Protesters are calling for an ‘end to pain, not lives’, and the mistreatment of legitimate pain patients.

“You get ostracized. You know, you get dirty looks, things like that, but it’s people that suffer from incurable diseases”, said Bonner who stood in the rain for two hours to raise awareness and send a message to fellow veterans who are suffering.

“Those ones that are going to the dark place, Don’t do it. Don’t do it..just keep on fighting you know. We learn to fight in the military and we’re gonna keep fighting even out of the military.”