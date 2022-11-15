MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A veteran and his family are the proud owners of a home in West Mobile, the home was donated to them this morning by PNC bank and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

John Stapleton and his wife Janine saw their new home in Mobile for the first time Tuesday morning.

“When I pulled up in the driveway when I got out of the car, that’s when it hit me. It finally hit me, yeah this is reality. It was just excitement. And happy, very happy,” said John Stapleton.

Stapleton served more than 20 years combined in the Army and the Navy.

“Seeing them drive into their driveway for the first time and being able to see their home and where they’re going to be able to spend the next decades together in their new home. It’s just fantastic, the community supporting them too,” said Catherine Grover, the executive Vice President of HR for PNC Bank.

He and his wife moved from California to Mobile with their dog in tow, after they were selected to receive a newly-renovated mortgage-free home from the Homes for Wounded Heroes program.

“It’s the lotto. You couldn’t imagine. I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s just – it’s definitely a load off your mind,” said Stapleton.

This is the seventh home that PNC and Military warriors support foundation have donated to a veteran, and this is the first time they’ve done it in Alabama. The bank donates a home that’s been foreclosed on and then refurbished before a veteran moves in.

With the homes they have donated so far, the veterans and their families have been able to pay down more than $200,000 in debt.

“Mortgage-free home, is not only helping release that cost and burden, but it also gives them tools for forward motion of what they want to do with themselves,” said Andrea Dellinger, the Senior Vice President for Military Warriors Support Foundation.

The Stapletons say they are excited to move in. “I am home, absolutely,” said Stapleton.