MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Verizon customers could experience some outages during the week due to upgrades being made to the network.

According to a message sent to Verizon customers in the city, the service disruptions could last up to two weeks because of “factors outside of their control.”

We are upgrading our network in Mobile to make sure our customers in the area continue to have the excellent experience they’ve come to expect from Verizon. We’re notifying customers in the spirit of transparency, because we know our customers rely on the verizon network. Verizon