MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With 13 vendors involved in the 2022 Dauphin Street Beer Festival, there will be many beers available to taste.
Each venue will have three to four different beers to taste test. These drinks include everything from sours to IPAs, so there is most likely a beer for you.
Check out the beer list:
B-Bobs:
- Chandeleur Island Brewing Company Middle Bay Kolsch
- Goodwood Brewing Company Bourbon Barrel Ale
- Pretoria Fields Collective Shoalie IPA
Cedar Street Social Club:
- Abita Brewing Company AlpaGator Imperial IPA
- Terrapin Beer Company Watermelon Gose
- Paulaner Brauerei Premium Pilsner
Flip Side Bar & Patio:
- Catawba Brewing Company Blackberry Zombie White Ale
- Maui Brewing Company Coconut Hiwa Porter
- Kings Calling Trop Hop Luxury Light Lager
Hayley’s:
- Back Forty Brewing Company Lemon Blueberry Mosa
- Props Craft Brewery Dos Pilotos Lager
- Fairhope Brewing Company Cheap Sunglasses Golden Ale
Joe Cain Cafe:
- Goat Island Brewing Mango Weiss Hefeweizen
- Sierra Nevada Liquid Hoppiness Juicy IPA
- Unibroue La Fin du Monde Belgain Tripel
Loda Bier Garten:
- Hi-Wire Brewing Wickless Pickles Sour
- Cahaba Brewing Company Oktoberfest Marzen
- Woodchuck Cidery Mimosa Cider
Moe’s Original BBQ:
- Old Black Beer Brewing Company Speckled Trout Wheat
- Chandeleur Island Brewing Company Lil’ Miss Sour
- Pretoria Fields Collective Walkers Station Stout
O’Daly’s Irish Pub:
- TrimTab Brewing Company Beach Please Sour
- Spoetzl Brewery Shiner Orale! Mexican Lager
- New Belgium Brewing Company Voodoo Ranger Juice Force Hazy Imperial IPA
Pat’s Downtown:
- Bitburger Brauerei Bitburger Radler Shandy
- Naked River Brewing Company Cosmic Turtle IPA
- Faubourg Brewing Company Beignet Au Lait Imperial Blonde Ale
Soul Kitchen Music Hall:
- Ghost Train Brewing Company Pau Hana Punch Smoothie Sour
- Oyster City Brewing Company Fermentus Interruptus Hurricane Hazy IPA
- Folklore Brewing and Meadery Oktoberfest Lager
Squid Ink Eclectic Eats & Drinks:
- Old Majestic Brewing Company Rancher Sour
- New Holland Brewing Company Dragon’s Milk Imperial Stout
- SweetWater Brewing Company H.A.Z.Y. 710 Pale Ale
T.P. Crockmier’s:
- Scofflaw Brewing Company Double Jeopardy Double IPA
- Pretoria Fields Collective Farmberry Gose
- Einstok Olgero Icelandic Toasted Porter
The Blind Mule:
- Braided River Brewing False Fall Stout
- Avondale Brewing Company Mosey Lager
- Grayton Beer Company Big Talk IPA
Tickets are $35 and can be bought on the Beer Festival’s website or any of the vendor’s websites. Designated drivers do not need to buy a ticket and should go get a wristband under the tent at Cathedral Square.
