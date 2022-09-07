MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With 13 vendors involved in the 2022 Dauphin Street Beer Festival, there will be many beers available to taste.

Each venue will have three to four different beers to taste test. These drinks include everything from sours to IPAs, so there is most likely a beer for you.

Check out the beer list:

B-Bobs:

Chandeleur Island Brewing Company Middle Bay Kolsch

Goodwood Brewing Company Bourbon Barrel Ale

Pretoria Fields Collective Shoalie IPA

Cedar Street Social Club:

Abita Brewing Company AlpaGator Imperial IPA

Terrapin Beer Company Watermelon Gose

Paulaner Brauerei Premium Pilsner

Flip Side Bar & Patio:

Catawba Brewing Company Blackberry Zombie White Ale

Maui Brewing Company Coconut Hiwa Porter

Kings Calling Trop Hop Luxury Light Lager

Hayley’s:

Back Forty Brewing Company Lemon Blueberry Mosa

Props Craft Brewery Dos Pilotos Lager

Fairhope Brewing Company Cheap Sunglasses Golden Ale

Joe Cain Cafe:

Goat Island Brewing Mango Weiss Hefeweizen

Sierra Nevada Liquid Hoppiness Juicy IPA

Unibroue La Fin du Monde Belgain Tripel

Loda Bier Garten:

Hi-Wire Brewing Wickless Pickles Sour

Cahaba Brewing Company Oktoberfest Marzen

Woodchuck Cidery Mimosa Cider

Moe’s Original BBQ:

Old Black Beer Brewing Company Speckled Trout Wheat

Chandeleur Island Brewing Company Lil’ Miss Sour

Pretoria Fields Collective Walkers Station Stout

O’Daly’s Irish Pub:

TrimTab Brewing Company Beach Please Sour

Spoetzl Brewery Shiner Orale! Mexican Lager

New Belgium Brewing Company Voodoo Ranger Juice Force Hazy Imperial IPA

Pat’s Downtown:

Bitburger Brauerei Bitburger Radler Shandy

Naked River Brewing Company Cosmic Turtle IPA

Faubourg Brewing Company Beignet Au Lait Imperial Blonde Ale

Soul Kitchen Music Hall:

Ghost Train Brewing Company Pau Hana Punch Smoothie Sour

Oyster City Brewing Company Fermentus Interruptus Hurricane Hazy IPA

Folklore Brewing and Meadery Oktoberfest Lager

Squid Ink Eclectic Eats & Drinks:

Old Majestic Brewing Company Rancher Sour

New Holland Brewing Company Dragon’s Milk Imperial Stout

SweetWater Brewing Company H.A.Z.Y. 710 Pale Ale

T.P. Crockmier’s:

Scofflaw Brewing Company Double Jeopardy Double IPA

Pretoria Fields Collective Farmberry Gose

Einstok Olgero Icelandic Toasted Porter

The Blind Mule:

Braided River Brewing False Fall Stout

Avondale Brewing Company Mosey Lager

Grayton Beer Company Big Talk IPA

Tickets are $35 and can be bought on the Beer Festival’s website or any of the vendor’s websites. Designated drivers do not need to buy a ticket and should go get a wristband under the tent at Cathedral Square.