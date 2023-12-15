MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to multiple apartment complexes Friday morning for reports of vehicle burglaries and stolen cars.

An MPD news release said officers responded to Highlands Apartments, One Ten Student Living Apartments and Traditions at South for the reports.

When officers arrived at Legacy Oaks Apartments, they found three cars had been broken into, and one car was stolen.

Officers who responded to One Ten Student Living found one car broken into, and the officers who responded to Traditions at South found two cars broken into and one car stolen.

This is an ongoing investigation.

