Car struck by train off Paper Mill Road

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders were called to a car hit by a train off Paper Mill Road Wednesday afternoon.

Mobile Police say the driver is an 18-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver said the power was out in the area and he didn’t see any flashing rail crossing lights.

This is a developing story.

