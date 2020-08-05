Car struck by train off Paper Mill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders were called to a car hit by a train off Paper Mill Road Wednesday afternoon.
Mobile Police say the driver is an 18-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the driver said the power was out in the area and he didn’t see any flashing rail crossing lights.
This is a developing story.
