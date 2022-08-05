Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 2000-block road of Riverside Drive for a possible shooting. There, they met with a woman who was identified as one of the victims.

Investigators determined that the woman, a man and her two children were shot at while sitting inside their vehicle at Dauphin Island Parkway.

Mobile Police believe the woman’s ex-boyfriend was the shooter. No one was injured, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. Mobile Police will continue to investigate the shooting.