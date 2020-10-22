Vehicle leaves scene after rear-ending woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say after an accident on Moffett Road and Graham Road Tuesday night, one of the vehicles involved left the scene.

Officers responded to this hit and run at 6:50 PM and spoke to the victim. She said she came to a stop in a turning lane on Moffett Road to turn onto Graham Road when an unknown individual with a silver Dodge pickup rear-ended her, pushing her about 60 feet up the road.

Without leaving the victim with any information, the driver left the scene traveling east of Moffett Road. She was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

