UPDATE (2/28 10:08 p.m.): ALEA has said there are no injuries but the horse has died.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently working an accident where a vehicle hit a horse on Lott Road.

The accident occurred on Lott Road just south of McCrary Road. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene to help direct traffic.

At this time, ALEA nor the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have not announced the state of the horse or the people in the vehicle. It is asked that anyone going that direction try to go an alternative route.

