Vehicle hits mortuary, sets it on fire in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vehicle struck a mortuary in the 7000 block of Bellingrath Road and set it on fire.
Mobile Fire-Rescue says the driver was transported to the hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.
This is a breaking news story. We will update when more information is available.
