Vehicle hits mortuary, sets it on fire in Theodore

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vehicle struck a mortuary in the 7000 block of Bellingrath Road and set it on fire.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says the driver was transported to the hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

This is a breaking news story. We will update when more information is available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories