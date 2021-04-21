Vehicle flipped over on Moffett Road near Howells Ferry Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A vehicle overturned on Moffett Road near Howells Ferry Road early Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened just before 6 a.m.

Two cars were involved in the collision.

This is the fourth major crash that has been reported on Moffett Road in the last seven days. The three previous collisions were fatal. In total, four people died.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the latest crash on Wednesday morning near Howells Ferry Road.

We have reached out to Mobile Police for more information.

This is a developing story.