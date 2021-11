MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vehicle fire shut down westbound I-10 Bayway Friday afternoon.

A vehicle became engulfed in flames near the entrance to the Wallace Tunnel. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 3:30 p.m., and quickly put the flames out.

As of 3:45 p.m., traffic on westbound I-10 is at standstill and backed up past Exit 27. If you are traveling in the area, seek an alternate route.