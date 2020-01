MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Coast Guard helped four people aboard a disabled boat in the Gulf of Mexico Friday.

According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 7:23 a.m. that the 52-foot boat called the Sava was disabled and adrift with four people on board about 82 nautical miles south of Cape San Blas, Panama City, Florida.