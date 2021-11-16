Vandals target popular event venue in Semmes, MCSO investigating

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — One popular event venue is in shambles after the property was vandalized this weekend in Mobile County.

Loblolly Farms Director of Operations Gary Smith says the venue hosted a wedding Saturday afternoon. The following day, when the Loblolly team showed up at the property, it was vandalized.

Smith said someone sprayed graffiti throughout the property and destroyed parts of the farm.

“Graffiti was pretty graphic. A lot of BLM, A lot of …. some of it was pretty graphic,” Smith said.

Much of the graffiti was extremely explicit.

“And then, of course, destruction of machinery,” Smith said. “Just spraying a machine down. Broke into one building and then released fire extinguishers into that room. Tore up the shop. Spread all kinds of stain and ant killers. Things that we use on a daily basis just scattered it all about.”

Smith says the repairs to fix the farm back to its original state are going to be costly.

“We’re looking at probably $10,000 to $20,000 worth of labor… materials … tool replacement, because a lot of our tools got completely destroyed,” Smith said.

Smith says the Loblolly property was not the only property in the area that was vandalized. He says he spoke with neighbors along Stone Road who received destruction to their properties as well.

As this investigation continues, Smith says he is certain those responsible will be caught.

“You will be held responsible. They will find you,” Smith said.

The Mobile Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case. WKRG News 5 reached out to MCSO for a statement but was unable to get a response.