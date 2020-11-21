Vandals destroy Prichard volunteer clean-up efforts

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A group of volunteers in Prichard are baffled after their clean-up efforts were wasted.

Councilwoman Stephani Johnson-Norwood and ten volunteers in District 2 of Prichard cleaned up all the roadside litter on Wasson Ave, from Warren St. to the Chickasaw City Limit. This area has been problematic for years as an illegal dumping site. The group filled a total of 45 bags on Friday, spending the entirety of the day doing so, only to find a good bit of the trash bags had been cut open and the trash was thrown around.

Councilwoman Norwood is baffled someone would do this, saying, “It’s deliberate and we just feel so hurt by it, we love Prichard and we want to improve the quality of life. Nobody wants to live in trash and litter and we are just doing what we can as citizens.” And those volunteers, mostly seniors, are frustrated. “Something has to be addressed, people have to be made accountable of what they’re doing. They have trash that’s fine, there is a dump, take it there not here. Prichard is not a dump,” said Melita Colson, one of those senior volunteers.

Those volunteers hope the people responsible will come forward and help their clean-up efforts again on Monday morning. They also hope Prichard and the surrounding areas will tighten up their laws when it comes to littering and dumping.

