Vandalism reported at Mobile school, classes cancelled

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — School officials at St. John’s School for Tomorrow say they walked on campus Monday morning to find broken windows, knocked-out doors, and disheveled conditions inside the classrooms.

You can see the damage in the video attached to this article.

They tell us nothing was taken, so they believe the suspects were looking for money. Administrators made the decision Monday morning to class. Some students had already arrived, but were sent home.

School officials say they filed a police report.

The principal and administrator say they feel hurt and violated. Hear from them tonight on News 5 at 10.

LATEST STORIES: