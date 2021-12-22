Vaccinated against COVID-19 last summer? you may be eligible for a booster shot

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Assad Iben El Fourat school in Oued Ellil, outside Tunisa. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi, file)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is hosting their next COVID-19 vaccine event Jan. 5 for county residents.

The vaccine event comes at a perfect time since many Mobilians may be overdue for a booster shot.

Service workers, construction, finance and many other workers were not able to receive the vaccine until it was opened to those in May of 2021.

If you were vaccinated around May or June of 2021, you may need a booster shot. The CDC recommends that Pfizer and Moderna recipients 18 and over should receive their booster shot after 6 months of their second shot.

After 6 months, the effectiveness of the initial vaccines decreases over time. Booster shots provide greater protection against the virus and other variants, according to the CDC.

Without the booster, you may be more susceptible to catching the virus.

Residents can receive the Pfizer mRNA vaccine as well as the Moderna mRNA vaccine. A pediatric version of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine will also be available.

The vaccine event will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 19130 Pine Grove Road in Mount Vernon.

Residents are required to bring their CDC vaccination card for their second, third or booster doses.

The event is first-come, first-serve.