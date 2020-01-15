Vacant Josephine Allen housing to be torn down

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vacant public housing development that sits near the Mobile-Prichard city line will soon be torn down.

Josephine Allen Housing, also known as Happy Hills, was built in 1965. But over the last decade, residents have moved out, leaving behind an eyesore plaguing the surrounding community.

Tuesday, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced a two-phase demolition project that should be done by June 1. Phase one costs about $475,000. This phase should be done by March 1.

The mayor says phase two will be up for bid by April and the city hopes to finish the demolition by June.

The Mobile Housing Board will retain ownership of the property. The organization hopes to make the area more marketable for future developments.

