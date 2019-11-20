MFRD: Vacant house catches fire on Warsaw Ave.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is investigating an early morning house fire.

Crews responded to the 2700 block of Warsaw Avenue around 3:12 Wednesday morning for a structure fire. When they arrived, fire personnel saw a house engulfed in flames as well as thick, black smoke.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says teams began to fight the flames, they were able to get it under control.

The home was vacant, and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

FULL PRESS RELEASE:

At approximately 3:12 AM, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews were dispatched to the 2700 block of Warsaw Avenue for reports of a residential structure on fire. Upon arrival on scene, fire personnel confirmed a single-story home “fully-involved,” engulfed in flames and thick, black smoke. Companies immediately established fire scene operations. Fire suppression teams maintained a defensive fire attack strategy for personnel safety, fully extinguishing flames without injuries. The wood-frame, residential structure was reported vacant. A detailed search of the property determined that no civilians were in the structure. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details regarding the incident will provided as information becomes available. Mobile Fire-Rescue

