MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson shared some news Tuesday night regarding Austal USA’s latest achievement, the USS Mobile.

Mayor Stimpson says the Navy will commission the Port City’S namesake ship Friday May 21.

The Mayor says city councilmen Joel Daves and John Williams are working with the Navy League and Austal to plan the commissioning.

A website is live with more information on the commissioning and the ship. Click here