USS Mobile departs for San Diego after being commissioned into the Navy fleet

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The USS Mobile departed the Port City on Thursday morning to head to its homeport in San Diego, California.

City leaders and proud Mobilians gathered at Cooper Riverside Park on Thursday morning to send off the ship along with the crew shortly before 9 a.m.

The ship is the fifth ship to bear the city’s name and is ready to take its place alongside the other ships in the naval fleet.

The USS Mobile was built by Austal and christened on December 7, 2019.

It was delivered to the Navy in December 2020 and commissioned on May 22, 2021.

The City of Mobile held a Mardi Gras-style parade to celebrate the commissioning.

“They’ve been building ships here for a very long time and so to be building ships at this level and this sophistication is a reflection that we’re a city of builders and makers,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

The City of Mobile flag is flying high on the ship on their journey to San Diego.