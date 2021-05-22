USS Mobile Commissioning combines Naval tradition with unique circumstances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The US Navy’s newest warship has a familiar name. Sailors officially took control of the USS Mobile in Mobile Alabama Saturday morning. Commissioning is a ceremony steeped in Naval Traditions.

“Officers and crew of USS Mobile, man our ship and bring her to life,” said ship sponsor Rebecca Byrne, wife of former US Congressman Bradley Byrne. Maritime traditions also run through Mobile the ship and Mobile the city.

“Mobile’s rich shipbuilding history dates back more than 150 years, during that time Mobile has been a big contributor to the defense interests of the United States,” said the Congressman who represents Mobile, Jerry Carl. Even with sailors boarding the vessel as they have done for decades, there’s a lot about this ceremony that’s unique to this city.

“It’s truly a rare thing for a US Battleship to be designed, built in the same city for which she is named,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. It’s only the second active ship in the navy named after the city where it was built.

“The fact we do both today establishes an indelible bond between the City of Mobile, each and every one of you, and this mighty warship,” said Vice Admiral John Mustin. The motto for this ship is “victory through perseverance”. Mobile’s mayor says it’s a fitting phrase for this vessel.

“Throughout the centuries as a coastal city Mobile has been battered and beaten by storms only to courageously come together more united,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.