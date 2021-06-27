USS Mobile arrives at California homeport

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WKRG) — The USS Mobile is a long way from home at its new home. A News 5 viewer sent us this video and these images as the newly commissioned ship pulled into its homeport Naval Base San Diego for the first time Saturday. The USS Mobile was commissioned by the Navy in a special ceremony in Mobile a little more than a month ago.

It’s the second ship in the navy named for the city where it was built currently in service. The images in this story also have a local connection. They were taken by Kristen Ramirez. She graduated from Mary G. Montgomery High School in 2012 and joined the Navy thereafter.