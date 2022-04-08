MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — During World War II the USS Alabama served in both the European and Pacific theatres surviving 9 battles. After the war ended she was decommissioned, in the early 1960s, thanks to a state-wide fundraising campaign, brought the ship to Mobile Bay.

The USS Alabama Battleship Commission announced on Friday morning a fundraising campaign in which they plan to raise $8.5 million to replace the teak wood decking on the ship. The replacement reconstruction has already started. The replacement will cover around 23-thousand square feet of decking and the job is expected to take about 3 years to complete. If you wish to help fund you can donate to the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.