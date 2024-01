MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park will be closed Tuesday due to weather conditions, a park spokesperson confirmed in a release.

According to the release, visitors can expect normal park hours on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Park staff is monitoring the weather and will provide updates for Wednesday’s park hours.

According to the park’s Facebook page, guided tours scheduled will resume next Tuesday, Jan. 23 at noon.