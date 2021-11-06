USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park to host Veterans Day Concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park is hosting a Veterans Day Concert Nov. 11 in Mobile.

The concert will be presented by the Symphonic Pops Orchestra and will feature patriotic music from American composers, according to a Facebook post from the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

The concert will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile, according to the post.

The concert is free of charge and the public is invited to attend, according to the post.