USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park to host Battleship 12K

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park is hosting the Battleship 12K run on Nov. 14 in Mobile.

The event is being held so the community can “honor those who have served, “according to a website post from the City of Mobile.

The event will begin with an opening ceremony, followed by the national anthem. The race will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Runners should arrive at Bass Pro Drive in Spanish Fort and finish at 10 a.m. at Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile, according to the release.