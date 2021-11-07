USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park to host Battleship 12K

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park to host Battleship 12K

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park is hosting the Battleship 12K run on Nov. 14 in Mobile. 

The event is being held so the community can “honor those who have served, “according to a website post from the City of Mobile. 

The event will begin with an opening ceremony, followed by the national anthem. The race will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Runners should arrive at Bass Pro Drive in Spanish Fort and finish at 10 a.m. at Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories